Flamenco, Irish dance and more at Savoy Theatre

Catch Cool – A Dance Spectacular at the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale on Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 6pm.

Audiences can expect to be dazzled by Flamenco De Algoa’s Tablao Flamenco – a fiery performance to live music by flamenco teacher Carlos’s dancers and featuring Spanish guest guitarist Demi Fernandez.

The McWilliams Academy of Irish Dance will deliver three energetic toe-tapping routines, while Ellen Bunting’s Dance Academy will thrill with a Broadway jazz group, as well as a sparkling tap dance and lyrical contemporary dance item.

Classical ballet will be represented by both the Susan Zerbst School of Ballet and the Walmer School of Dance. Zerbst will bring Beethoven’s struggle with hearing loss to life and there will be a duet by two accomplished dancers, titled Dance of the Fireflies.