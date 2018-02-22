Flamenco, Irish dance and more at Savoy Theatre
Catch Cool – A Dance Spectacular at the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale on Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 6pm.
Audiences can expect to be dazzled by Flamenco De Algoa’s Tablao Flamenco – a fiery performance to live music by flamenco teacher Carlos’s dancers and featuring Spanish guest guitarist Demi Fernandez.
The McWilliams Academy of Irish Dance will deliver three energetic toe-tapping routines, while Ellen Bunting’s Dance Academy will thrill with a Broadway jazz group, as well as a sparkling tap dance and lyrical contemporary dance item.
Classical ballet will be represented by both the Susan Zerbst School of Ballet and the Walmer School of Dance. Zerbst will bring Beethoven’s struggle with hearing loss to life and there will be a duet by two accomplished dancers, titled Dance of the Fireflies.
For those who did not see Troy Coffey of Walmer School of Dance’s 2017 showcase, The Art of Movement, three items from that show will also be featured.
Another highlight will be the Debbie Ralph Ballet School’s version of Cabaret .Gilbert & Sullivan artists will perform several vocal items.
The production is a fundraiser to purchase a desperately needed air-conditioning unit for the theatre.
Tickets at R100 each are at Computicket, or contact Monica on 083-471-8893 or Rose on 072-906-1977.