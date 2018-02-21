Cottage cheese and eggs make this a filling smoothie to start your day, while sparkling water makes it refreshing.

You can vary the flavours according to what you enjoy.

Ingredients

250 grams full-fat cottage cheese

150-175 grams plain full-cream yoghurt

1/2 cup thick cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence

2 raw eggs (optional)

1 tablespoon coconut oil or MCT oil (optional)

1/2-3/4 cup sparkling water or soda water or to taste

Method

1 Place all ingredients, except the water, into a blender.

2 Blend until just combined

3 Stir in just enough sparkling water to achieve the desired consistency.

4 Divide the mixture between two glasses and serve immediately.

For extra flavour, add one or more of the following before blending:

1 small avocado, peeled and cut in half

1/2 cup fresh berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, etc)

1/2 cup peeled, cooked apple and a pinch of ground cinnamon

1/2 cup chopped yellow pepper

1/2 cup chopped cucumber

1/2 cup grated carrot

1/2 cup raw almonds (whole or flaked)

This recipe is from Sugar-Free & Carb-Conscious Living by Monique Le Roux Forslund.