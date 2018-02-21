Triple dairy and egg smoothie
Cottage cheese and eggs make this a filling smoothie to start your day, while sparkling water makes it refreshing.
You can vary the flavours according to what you enjoy.
Ingredients
250 grams full-fat cottage cheese
150-175 grams plain full-cream yoghurt
1/2 cup thick cream
1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence
2 raw eggs (optional)
1 tablespoon coconut oil or MCT oil (optional)
1/2-3/4 cup sparkling water or soda water or to taste
Method
1 Place all ingredients, except the water, into a blender.
2 Blend until just combined
3 Stir in just enough sparkling water to achieve the desired consistency.
4 Divide the mixture between two glasses and serve immediately.
For extra flavour, add one or more of the following before blending:
1 small avocado, peeled and cut in half
1/2 cup fresh berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, etc)
1/2 cup peeled, cooked apple and a pinch of ground cinnamon
1/2 cup chopped yellow pepper
1/2 cup chopped cucumber
1/2 cup grated carrot
1/2 cup raw almonds (whole or flaked)
This recipe is from Sugar-Free & Carb-Conscious Living by Monique Le Roux Forslund.