Crazy Sunday means chilled week

Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers keeps her weeks calm by preparing on Sundays

I might not come across as the most organised person in the world, I have an arty farty air about me, and that’s cool, but truth be told, I am very organised. I have to be; otherwise I would not be able to work in an office more than half the week, while blogging daily, hosting events and doing freelance writing – there would also be zero time for crafting.

Also throw in the mom and wife things and living almost an hour from the office, and you best believe my time management skills are almost on par with my sarcasm skills.

Most of my life organisation happens on a Sunday afternoon and these five tips have been a game changer:

Food prep

We don’t get the chance to cook ahead as we used to, due to a problem with freezer space.

We do save time by doing basic meal prep however. Cooking a big pot of wild rice/lentils/barley – anything that can be stored and reheated at mealtime. This means we can throw lunch together quite easily. Mix some tuna with wild rice, some feta into your barley, chicken into your lentils; you will be amazed at how much time you save.

For Aidan I do snack packs. I will buy snacks every two weeks and then make little packs out of it. Little containers of mini cookies, dried fruit, crackers, cream cheese blocks, apple slices (soaking apple slices in salt water keeps them from going brown).

I use a specific drawer in the fridge and one in the cupboard and this allows him to pick his snacks for the day.

He is a really picky eater so we make up lunch boxes like this on weekends as well, so we are never stuck with “nothing in the whole world for me to eat”.

Weekly Outfits

We leave home very early every morning, and I need to drop my son prepped and ready to go by six (my mom takes him to school and he often arrives at her place still asleep).

To make a dressed and packed kid even remotely possible I need to get organised on a Sunday afternoon. I have a cardboard shelf in his room which I use to pack daily outfits. I do the whole thing – undies, shoes and outfit.

Sometimes I will need to change a top or pants in the morning due to the weather, but in general this has been an awesome help.

Calendar comparison

Aidan, myself and Rob have different things that need to be done in the week. So on a Sunday, I like to collate things.

I use a black board to jot down the super important things for us to see as we go about our day, but mostly I just fit their things into my diary and use a different highlighter or coloured pen for each of us .

This way I know at a glance that Aidan has some sort of dress up or show up day at school, Rob is out of town chasing criminals and I have probably double- booked myself.

Work schedule

I do not have a full-time job. I work freelance at my previous employer and I do events and freelance writing, so on a Sunday I make sure to jot down which appointments I have, and what is needed from me in the way of deadlines.

I also check if any payments have come in over the course of the week and whether I need to invoice anyone.

It makes for a crazy Sunday but a very chilled rest of the week.