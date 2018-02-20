Show to help school library

Eastern Cape arts organisation Jo Kinda is on a mission to fill Cowan High School Library with books.

To accomplish its mission of stocking the library with inspirational and pupil-friendly books, the organisation will hold a book drive with a live theatre and music performance on Saturday at the ArtEC gallery in Bird Street, Central.

“The main thing is that we will be building the library,” Jo Kinda co-founder Xolisa Ngubelanga said.

Jo Kinda (which refers to “people who endeavour to succeed”) is an educational and production arts organisation that has been promoting arts by educating pupils in schools and creating art productions through music, drama, art and literature since 2014.

“By creating progressive stories that speak to the cultural and spiritual well-being of our audiences, we encourage critical [analysis] from audiences to positively construct and reconstruct the story of their lives . . . they in turn contribute positively to their community by becoming catalysts of social cohesion development,” Ngubelanga said.

The organisation works with high school pupils aged 13 to 19 in Port Elizabeth, as well as in the Eastern Cape town of Pearston.