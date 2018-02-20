Exhibit on social issues

An exhibition titled Iingcinga Nenjongo (meaning “thoughts and visions”) opened at the ArtEC Gallery in Bird Street, Central at the weekend.

This group exhibition is the brainchild of ArtEC’s intern, Thandolwethu Mtshatsha, and is designed to “actively promote thoughts about the social issues of crime, justice, poverty and community-building through art”. “The exhibition seeks to promote concrete solutions to change our society in a positive way,” Mtshatsha said.

Banele Njadayi, Siyabonga Ngaki, Bamanye Ngxale, Nongena Siphosethu and Mbulelo Dayimani are some of the artists whose works will be exhibited, as well as Lovedale College art students. An additional aim of the exhibition was to form a network with artists from Grahamstown, Alice, King William’s Town and East London, Mtshatsha said. Iingcinga Nenjongo will run until Saturday March 3. For inquiries contact ArtEC’s gallery manager on (041) 585-3641 or e-mail: