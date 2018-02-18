Visit the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum for a powerful sculpture exhibition which gives an insight into the mind of the winner of the Standard Bank Young Artist 2017 award, Beth Diane Armstrong.

The exhibition, titled in perpetuum – which translates as forever, or ongoing, and highlights the permanent nature of the work on display – is at the art museum until March 26.

Rhodes University graduate Armstrong uses her art to explore different expressions of scale, structure, materiality and space through stainless steel, video and light, as well as a series of drawings. Curated by Emma van der Merwe of the Everard Read galleries, in perpetuum consists of large sculptures, as well as smaller-scale pieces and drawings.

Sculpting such large works takes physical, mental and artistic effort, as well as time to execute. Armstrong completed her MA in sculpture under Maureen de Jager at Rhodes in 2010. She learnt how to weld and this technique has been used in many of the pieces, joining thousands of individual sections to make a cohesive whole. in perpetuum is on show at the art museum in Park Drive and gallery hours are 9am to 5pm on weekdays, except Tuesday mornings and public holidays. Inquiries: (041) 506-2000.