‘Throwback to Love Tour’ for ’90s fans

Blending in perfectly with the month of love, SAN Entertainment is set to throw it back with R&B and soul tunes at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre next Friday and Saturday.

The Throwback To Love Tour aims to take audiences around the country – starting with Port Elizabeth – to a time where music was at the centre of love, SAN Entertainment’s Alton de Lange said.

On the lineup for the national tour are Idols SA season 12 contestants Bevin Samuels and Terra Cox, award-winning musician Ernie Smith, musician and actor Clint Brink and Coca Cola Pop Stars season three runner-up trio Jamali.

“Most of the music is about love and the idea with this tour is to bring some of that flavour of the ‘90s music back. The kind of music that would make you want to fall in love,” De Lange said.

Actor Christo Davids will be the MC.

De Lange said the idea to hold the tour had come from discussions with Brink after his performance in the Fire Hour concert held at the Boardwalk by SAN Entertainment last year.

The performance, which left fans screaming for more, was Brink’s first after having put his music career on hold for years.

“[Brink] engaged with me after the show and expressed his interest in being more active with his music again.

Through a few discussions we decided to throw a nationwide tour with many of the late ‘90s and early 2000 hitmakers like himself, Jamali and Ernie Smith,” he said.

The tour moves to Gold Reef City in Gauteng next Sunday and the Western Cape in April.

SAN Entertainment is a Bay-based media company and record label set on developing, training and managing young and upcoming artists in and around the city.

Tickets are R150 and R200 for VIP, available at Computicket. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm on both nights.

Inquiries: Cleo Solomons, 073-249-0745.