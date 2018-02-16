Skinnerbek: Valentine’s week offers lots to love

Hello my darlings, I trust you’re all still in one piece, whether you spent chunks of money spoiling your other half on Valentine’s Day or on ice cream and junk food with which to stuff yourself while watching all the happy couples paint social media red and white.

I for one am glad the day has come and gone so we can look forward to Black Panther, which opens around the globe and in the Eastern Cape today. It’s just such a shame that, from today, Nu Metro at Walmer Park will no longer be open. Your Skinnerbek had some family business to focus on over the past week but, worry not, my minions had your back, honeys. Last Thursday night, one of Skinner’s spies checked out the new Tradewinds store in Sixth Avenue, Walmer. Some rather cool folks were seen schmoozing at the opening of the snazzy store that has moved from Westbourne Road – an area which, sadly, seems to be getting increasingly threadbare.

Ana de Beer of Spanish tapas restaurant Todos Locos was seen sporting stunning retro-styled specs but my minion was disappointed to learn Ana has decided not to continue trading at Todos after the month of love is out. On Tuesday, another of my faithful minions was lucky enough to score a ticket to the one-day Momentum test between our Proteas and India at St George’s Park. I can’t say I wasn’t saddened that nobody cared to offer Skinners a pass for the game but my minion tells me I would not have liked seeing my favourite bowler, Kagiso Rabada, let his temper get the better of him once again. Apparently the lad waved and muttered some words at Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan after his dismissal, breaching the ICC players’ conduct once more. Methinks brother man needs to work on his anger issues before they cost him his career. There were loads of Valentine’s events around town on Wednesday night; Skinners hears the “dinner of seduction” at The Food Studio in Walmer was one of the highlights. You can’t go wrong with oysters and prosecco, I tell you! The same venue also held an antiValentine’s dinner the night before, complete with dead flowers on the tables. Now that was very clever indeed – and it seems it was a big hit with the romance-allergic diners who’d booked! Ciao for now, my lovelies, same day, same place next week!