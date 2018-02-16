Masters graduates’ works highlight social issues

Nelson Mandela University masters graduates are showing a punchy quartet of exhibitions this month which use photography, sculpture, ceramics and other media to highlight social and political issues.

The subject matter includes a penetrating look at people with albinism, the natural beauty of the Karoo before fracking, sensually tactile female nudes and memory.

The work of the four graduates in the visual arts department in the School of Music, Art and Design is on show at two venues: Skin Deep is at the Athenaeum and the other three are in a joint exhibition at the NMU Art Gallery in Bird Street.

Skin Deep by Robyn Larkin (Athenaeum)

M photography graduate Larkin has explored discrimination against persons with albinism in sub-Saharan Africa through large-scale photographs, sculpture, X-rays and printed fabric.

She says her interpretive pieces were inspired by case study encounters and they certainly are an ingeniously creative way to draw attention to this subject.

She uses black and white X-rays, for example, to capture images of people who could be black and white at the same time, or white, or black, while another installation of brightly printed fabrics shows the vulnerability of albino infants. They are visual hints of a much larger story which is begging to be told.

Karoo by Nadia van der Walt

Van der Walt’s M Tech Photography exhibition of digital prints and documentary videos shows the Karoo before shale gas exploration starts.

This young artist has been working as a videographer with the Africa Earth Observatory Network (Aeon) group for the past three years, documenting its projects which are now given expression in her academic work. Aeon has been trying to generate scientific knowledge across the Karoo basin in this province ahead of any fracking which might still take place.

“The aim is to create a baseline visual record of the Karoo,” Van der Walt notes.