Our 12 finalist couples are . . .

An internal Herald panel and Bride and Groom 2016 winners Haylin and Nicole Redelinghuys have picked 12 lucky couples for final round of The Herald Bride and Groom 2017 competition.

In no particular order, they are:

Allison and David McGillivray

Brittney and Nicholas van de Water

Chanelle and Alistair Gilfillan

Danyaal and Nurudeen Nieftagodien

Faarai and Mohamed Valley-Ahmed

Lauren and Warren Manuel

Leoni and Daneel Claassen

Merlin and Louis Simon

Nosinda and Lubabalo Majika

Megan and Eric Fisher

Tembakazi and Ludwe Konzana

Zingisa and Mfundo Mabangula

The couples and one lucky reader who correctly predicts this year’s winners will be spoiled with fantastic prizes valued at more than R100000.

MSC CRUISES

The winning couple will enjoy a four-night cruise visiting Pomene Bay in Mozambique from March 26 aboard the MSC Sinfonia, valued at R18170.

The prize includes acco- ommodation, all meals and facilities, which include an outdoor spray park and a range of entertainment.

THE BEACH HOTEL

The winning couple will enjoy dinner with their eight guests at a private venue with a special dinner menu valued at R3640.

The Beach Hotel also will host The Herald Bride and Groom cocktail function for finalist couples, with welcome drinks and cocktail canapés.

ULTIMATE STYLISTS

The winning couple will receive product hampers valued at R982 and hair services valued at R1150.

Each bride finalist will receive a product hamper and treatment and blow dry to the value of R913 each.

In addition, readers can win in our SMS reader prediction competition, where one winner will receive a treatment and blow dry service valued at R435.

VIVA GYM

The winning couple will each receive a 12-month membership valued at R3368 and a hamper.

The SMS prediction competition winner will receive a six-month Viva Gym membership valued at R2234 and a Viva Gym hamper.

FRANCARLO DESIGNER GOLDSMITH

The winning couple will receive a his and hers Eco-Drive Citizen watch valued at R4999 and R7999.

The SMS prediction competition winner will receive a R2495 ladies’ Obaku watch.

KUZUKO LODGE

The winning couple will receive a R15000 two nights’ stay at Kuzuko Lodge.

This includes two finger lunches; two dinners; two breakfasts; a morning and a sundowner game drive; and a one-hour couples therapy.

THE HERALD

The Herald will sponsor the winning couple’s return flights from PE to Durban and will supply a 12-month digital subscription valued at R480.

Each finalist will receive a three-month digital subscription to the total value of R1980. The SMS prediction competition winner will receive a three-month digital subscription valued at R180.

The photographers of the finalist couples will receive a three-month digital subscription valued at R180 each.