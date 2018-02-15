Nakhane Touré broke his silence on the ruling from the Film and Publication’s Appeal Tribunal that Inxeba (The Wound) be reclassified from 16 LS to X18 – a rating that is usually given to hard-core porn and can only be shown at designated adult premises.

The ruling came after complaints from The Men and Boy Foundation and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa).

The tribunal panel‚ which is assigned by the minister of communications‚ ruled that the rating originally given by the Film and Publications Board should be changed.

Touré said he would only comment today but late on Wednesday night released an emotional statement‚ detailing how he has been treated.

“We are vile. We are perverse. A virus that they will do anything to get rid of. I sat in my apartment ready for the verdict‚ close to tears‚ shaking,” Touré said.

“I saw myself as a child‚ mocked for being effeminate. Afraid for my life as a teenager as I walked past straight men as I had no idea what they were capable of. I always had something to hide. They hated me.”

Despite the hurt‚ Touré said he refused to be ashamed.

“I’m allowed to be emotional. This is my life. These are our lives. And I *** refuse to live in shame for your patriarchy to keep living. I’m an umXhosa and I don’t know what to do with what I love‚ but doesn’t love me.”

Producers of the film have said they are studying the decision and awaiting feedback from their legal team.

You can read Touré’s full response here: