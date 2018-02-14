Snap-happy Valentine’s gift
Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers shares a DIY last minute gift idea for Valentine’s Day
It is Valentine’s day and I thought I would help you out with a last-minute gift idea. This is perfect for the camera enthusiast in your life, especially one with a flare for fashion.
I made scarf camera strap as a birthday gift for one of my closest friends quite a while ago and it she loved it so much I just had to share.
To make the scarf camera strap, you will need like three things and not even a lot of patience.
You will need a scarf, key ring rings (no clue what those are called in real life) and needle and thread.
How to:
You will need to look at the pictures pretty carefully to make sense of it all:
1. Put the scarf through the ring;
2. Double-knot scarf around ring (this is extremely important as cameras are expensive!);
3. Pull excess fabric through on ends;
4. Fold the excess over and into the rest of the scarf;
5. Sew the scarf to hide excess material.
6. TADAH!
It can be used on its own or to hide the original strap.