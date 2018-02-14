Recipe: beer can jerk chicken

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of recipes for a chicken cooked on top of an open can of beer

What makes this recipe so good is the combination of spices, which give it a Caribbean jerk chicken flavour.

This recipe for beer-can chicken serves six.

Beer Can Jerk Chicken

Ingredients

For the marinade:

1 tbsp allspice berries

1 tbsp black peppercorns

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ nutmeg, freshly grated

¼ bunch of thyme, leaves picked

5 spring onions, roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1 scotch bonnet chilli, seeded and roughly chopped

1 tbsp dark brown sugar

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

Juice of 1 lime

To assemble:

1 x 1.8 kg/4lb whole chicken

Sea salt

1 x large can of beer

Olive oil

Method

In a pestle and mortar, pound the allspice and the peppercorns to a powder, then add to a food processor along with the cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme, spring onions, garlic and chilli.

Blend to a paste, then stir in the sugar, soy sauce and lime juice.

Rub the mixture all over the chicken, then cover and set aside to marinate for at least four hours, or overnight.

Preheat the kettle braai barbecue (ideally one with a lid) so that it is medium hot, or heat your oven to 180°C or Gas 4.

Drink half the can of beer (you only want it half full) then carefully place the chicken on to the beer can so the chicken is sitting upright with the can in the cavity. Season the chicken well with salt and rub the skin with oil.

Place the chicken on the barbecue (or in the oven on a baking tray) with the can standing up and wrap the top half (the breast) in foil so that it can steam. Cover with a lid.

Leave to cook for approximately one hour (depending on size of chicken), removing the foil after 30 minutes.

Aim to end up with a chicken that is slightly blackened, and with juices running clear.

Leave to rest on top of the can for 10 minutes before serving.

Be careful of the very hot beer can! – The Telegraph