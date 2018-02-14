Nurture decor trends a ‘sanctuary for your soul: décor trends revealed

Nurture and restoration are set to take centre stage on the residential design front, with architecture, furniture and décor trends all focusing on home as a sanctuary instead of a display. Glamour is definitely in, but hard lines and overly vivid colours are moving over to make way for a gentler ambience and more liveable feel.

How do South Africans embrace these design trends in their homes? Here’s what we’re expecting from trendsetters through out this year, says Rawson Property Group brand and communications manager Debbie Reabow.

Colour

“This year’s colours are a softer and more thoughtful version of 2017’s bold tones, inspired by nature and the earthy shades favoured by the still-thriving global nomad trend,” says Reabow.

“Say goodbye to overly bright or artificial hues in favour of vivid, vintage jewel tones like Pantone’s colour of the year, Ultra Violet, and contrast them on a pale, neutral background of bleached bone, wood tones and intense charcoals.”

Finishes

According to Reabow, nature will feature strongly in top finishes as well, with natural stone, raw timber and matte or satin metals taking pride of place. Copper and rose gold makes way for brass and steel’s return to popularity, bringing a subtler and less ostentatious sense of luxury to rooms and furnishings.

“Concrete is also gaining ground as a feature material in 2018,” she said, “favoured for its raw, textural appeal that contrasts spectacularly with more traditional finishes, such as marble, metal and hardwood.”

Furniture

“Furniture is key in 2018’s nurturing home design trend, embracing ‘form follows function’ for a curvier, cosier feel,” Reabow says. “Square lines give way to rounder, softer shapes with cocoon-like padding and down-filled scatter cushions. Chairs and couches become feel-good sanctuaries for the soul.”

Textiles

Textile trends are all about creating a sensory experience that goes beyond beautiful colours and prints to embrace the tactile side of home décor.

“Think jewel tones brought to life in rich, touchable velvets and bold, bohemian florals juxtaposed with organic textures,” says Reabow. “It’s all about plush comfort presented in fuss-free simplicity, so ditch the frills for a cleaner, softer feel that’s as easy on the body as it is on the eyes.”

Greenery

Greenery is here to stay, with indoor plants remaining an important part of interior design trends.Reabow says desert-like succulents and cacti are on the way out, as more tropical greenery takes pride of place.

“Ferns and papyrus, philodendrons and exotic guzmanias have the right kind of tropical feel, and contrast brilliantly with concrete and brass planters for a uniquely modern twist,” she says.

Art

Wall art is just as susceptible to trends as any other home décor item.“Quirky, large-format, surrealist-style prints are definitely becoming ‘a thing’,” she says, “along with abstracts that tease and tantalise the eye.

“Portraits are also becoming highly sought-after, particularly in figurative styles, but nature and landscape photography remains a timeless option for those with more classic tastes,” she says.