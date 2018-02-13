Latest:
fashion
My HeraldLive 

Life’s a beach for Bay fashion talent

Gillian McAinsh 0 Comment , , , , , ,

Life can be a beach for fashion designers in Nelson Mandela Bay – thanks Mandela Bay Fashion Week for sharing your video showing the work of Ati Designs, Angelique Demont and Cleo Allison

Posted by My Herald Live on Tuesday, February 13, 2018

 

fashion
Models show Cleo Allison’s lingerie range in the NMBFW video Picture: Kisometsi Photography

The crew from Mandela Bay Fashion Week – NMBFW – shot a video on King’s Beach this month using aerial footage from a drone camera as well images from a land-based photographer.

Samantha Henene modelling for Ati Designs Picture: Kisometsi Photograph
Samantha Henene modelling for Ati Designs Picture: Kisometsi Photograph

The featured designers included Angelique Demont, Ati Designs and Cleo Allison, whose garments were modelled on a white walkway on the sand at the Port Elizabeth beach.

fashion
A model shows an item from Angelique Demont’s range in the NMBFW video shot on King’s Beach Picture: Kisometsi Photography

 

 

 

You May Also Like

As sophisticated as ever

admin 0

Hunks step in to support good cause

admin 0

Expo visitors win awesome prizes

Herald Reporter 0

Leave a Reply