BWA promotes peace at heart

The Businesswomen’s Association of Port Elizabeth is launching its first Seek Peace and Pursue It art exhibition this week, calling on anyone to submit a photograph of what peace means to them.

The call coincides with a BWA Hurdles and Help workshop facilitated by Gail Charalambous, founding member of the Let’s Talk Peace Initiative, on Thursday evening.

Charalambous and the BWA are inviting guests – BWA members and non-members – to take part in the Hurdles and Help workshop as an “enriching personal experience”.

“The initiative seeks to promote peace by building healthy relationships through the understanding and acceptance of our differences and diversity – be it culture, religion or language, by confronting our personal prejudices and thereby finding a common purpose in seeking lasting and meaningful change,” a BWA spokeswoman said.

“This is a fun, purposeful and fascinating journey that we would love to share with you. What you learn you will take into your daily life and the lives of others.”