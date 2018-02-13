BWA promotes peace at heart
The Businesswomen’s Association of Port Elizabeth is launching its first Seek Peace and Pursue It art exhibition this week, calling on anyone to submit a photograph of what peace means to them.
The call coincides with a BWA Hurdles and Help workshop facilitated by Gail Charalambous, founding member of the Let’s Talk Peace Initiative, on Thursday evening.
Charalambous and the BWA are inviting guests – BWA members and non-members – to take part in the Hurdles and Help workshop as an “enriching personal experience”.
“The initiative seeks to promote peace by building healthy relationships through the understanding and acceptance of our differences and diversity – be it culture, religion or language, by confronting our personal prejudices and thereby finding a common purpose in seeking lasting and meaningful change,” a BWA spokeswoman said.
“This is a fun, purposeful and fascinating journey that we would love to share with you. What you learn you will take into your daily life and the lives of others.”
The organisation’s Seek Peace and Pursue It exhibition will open at the GFI Gallery in Park Drive on April 24, just before Freedom Day, and will be open for a week until May 1.
The BWA will supply a template to attach photographs to and invites the public to submit a photo of what peace means to them.
Photos need to be submitted by April 16.
The workshop will be at 5.30 for 6pm on Thursday February 15, at Isango Gate Boutique Hotel in Bournemouth Street, Summerstrand. The deadline for RSVP is tomorrow and the cost is R60 for BWA members and R100 for non-members.
For more information, contact Sam at the BWA on (041) 367-1104 or e-mail: pe@bwasa.co.za.