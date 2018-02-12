Latest:
WATCH: Demi-Leigh rocks the ramp at New York Fashion Week

Jessica Levitt

Our very own Miss Universe‚ Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters‚ rocked the ramp at New York Fashion Week over the weekend.

She was part of the Sherri Hill show and joined models as they showed off the designers latest collection.

Demi has been the envy of many fashionistas as she spent the weekend front row at most of the shows.

The beauty queen has been surrounded by designers‚ stylists and hair and make-up teams making sure she looks her best.

And damn‚ did she.

The universe suits ya‚ Dems.

#NYFW day one💥 👗 @bibhumohapatra 📸 @selwyn.ramos

A post shared by Demi-Leigh | Miss Universe (@demileighnp) on

Started #NYFW day two off with @danliudesign 🌸🍃

A post shared by Demi-Leigh | Miss Universe (@demileighnp) on

 

