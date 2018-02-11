A Bay husband and wife couple have turned their passion for the performing arts into an international talent agency and production house with more than 8000 names on its books – working from their home in Lorraine.

One of their signings, former Port Elizabeth actor Emile Doubell, says Daniel and Monique Botoc should themselves be in the spotlight for their “divine intervention” in boosting local talent.

Former dancers Daniel and Monique started 5 Entertainment Management to create opportunities for entertainers six years ago. It also has a division, 5EM Productions, which specialises in producing events and shows for clients as diverse as cruise liners and theme parks, corporates and television.

And, although based in Port Elizabeth, the couple’s audition cities include Sydney, Rome, Berlin, Kiev, Las Vegas, London, Bucharest and more – including Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa, with Durban due to be added this year.

“We work online so we can actually be anywhere in the world – and there are some amazing talents here,” Monique said.

Although their “talents” predominantly find work elsewhere, Nelson Mandela Bay audiences will have a chance to savour the 5EM flavour when their glossy cabaret, Come Dance With Me, opens at the PE Opera House next month.

It all started when Monique, nee Iverson, matriculated at DF Malherbe in Walmer before setting off to work on a cruise ship, little realising she would meet her future husband on the dance floor at sea.

She fell in love with Romanian dancer Daniel, who has a classical Russian ballet training. The couple married six years ago and after a travelling “back and forth” from Romania the couple decided to settle close to Monique’s family home in Port Elizabeth in 2015.

And, despite the rich cultural heritage in Daniel’s native Romania, they chose to base 5EM in South Africa.

“They have beautiful dancers in Romania, but they are very much ballet or hip-hop, and we need a ‘triple threat’,” said Monique said, referring to the versatility of a performer who can sing, dance and act.

Daniel said 5EM signed up singers, dancers and speciality acts from South Africa and abroad.

“We work a lot with the cruise liners, as well as with theme parks like Ocean Park in China, Ferrari World in Dubai and hotels in Guam.” Past clients include Cirque du Soleil and Madame Zingara.

Due to his network of contacts and extensive experience on cruise liners, Daniel said the couple also decided to go into production.

“Through 5EM Productions we work with several producers in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and in Germany and Spain,” said Daniel said.

“Whether it’s a small event or a big show, from cast and crew to artistic directors and sets and costume designers, we all aim for one thing: to leave our spectators in awe!”

Monique, due to injury, today focuses more on the casting side of their business.

“I had to have surgery on both my knees so I don’t dance any more,” she said. She has a keen eye for talent and has picked up more than one Bay performer for 5EM.

She named dancer Lwanele Mazisa, who grew up in Motherwell and matriculated at Alexander Road High School, as one.

Mazisa danced in Spartacus, which toured to Port Elizabeth last year, and since then he has been dancing for a German cruise line.

Emile Doubell, who left Port Elizabeth in 2011 to pursue a career in entertainment, is another.

The former Victoria Park High School matriculant is now in the Canary Isles, singing on Mein Schiff cruises and said the Botocs were “fundamental” to getting him on board.

“After my last contract with Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat I really wanted to start seeing more of the world and knew that my only option where I could do that, and still keep on singing and entertaining, would be to get onto a cruise ship.

“If it were not for 5EM I would not have had this opportunity, and for that I really and truly thank them. It has been a divine intervention.

“From the audition day to receiving my contract [which includes a ton of paperwork] Daniel and Monique have been by my side and helped me through every single process.”

The Botocs said many Bay performers left the city due to lack of commercial opportunities here.

“The industry is so small in SA and there are so many amazing talents,” Monique said. Despite their massive database of performers, their show next month Come Dance With Me will be a truly local production.

“All the designers and performers – the entire cast – is from Port Elizabeth,” Daniel said. “We had auditions last year and selected 15 dancers, four singers and one violinist.”

The high-energy cabaret will be at the PE Opera House from March 9 to 22.