Moving to prime time a success for whole ‘Real Talk’ team

When SABC3 talk show Real Talk with Anele topped Twitter trends when it debuted in 2016, it was a good sign it could become one of the country’s favourites.

The show has since moved from 4pm, its original daytime slot, to 5pm and, to the delight of viewers, the channel recently announced Real Talk with Anele has bagged a prime time slot of 6pm on weekdays.

Weekend Post recently caught up with host Anele Mdoda, who was born and spent the first five years of her life in Mthatha before moving to Polokwane and then Pretoria.

How does it feel to have moved up by two hours, from daytime TV to prime time?

I feel great and I’m very happy for the whole team, because it obviously means it isn’t just one person who works hard.

It’s what I’ve always wanted. because

I remember when I grew up watching Oprah Winfrey’s show and it feels like she was on at 6pm because everyone could sit around at home and watch. and the show is aimed at that because w

We discuss things that affect everyone so it makes sense we would want a slot where as many people as possible can watch.

You have interviewed so many people on your show. that it practically feels like everyone, Who do you still have in mind?

There are countless people that we still want on the show and the beauty of it all is that I can interview the same person 10 times and always have something different to speak about.People evolve and so much can happen in a person’s life in a year.

We can take the most ordinary of people and still have something to talk about.

I definitely want to have Noleen Maholwana-Sangqu, Winnie Mandela, Cyril Ramaphosa, Vladimir Putin, Oprah Winfrey,Grace Mugabe and so many others on the show.

Having watched the show and monitored the social media engagement the episodes spark, it seems Real Talk with Anele can make any topic sound interesting. What is the secret?

The secret is being interested as Anele the interviewer.

If I am interested in someone and you are watching, then you can’t help but wonder why Anele is so interested in this person.

When you get into studio to interview someone, is there always something you set out to achieve?

Some of my best shows are when I have one specific question I need answered and everything else is in aid of me getting to that question.

Guests and viewers rave about your research and interviewing skills. What is it that you believe you do differently?

The preparation part of an interview thrills me as much as the interview. I am always inspired to make each and every one of my guests feel I’ve gone the extra mile to research them so that it’s not just another interview; they must feel that the interview is tailor-made for them.

Some of my most favourite episodes are when a person leaves the show feeling lighter, as though a load of baggage has been lifted off their shoulders.

Since you are the name and face of the show, how do you handle controversies like the recent one where the SABC was found to have accepted a payment of R500000 for Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to get exposure on your show?

I honestly just stick to doing my job because I can’t control everything around it.

It’s not my show; there are different opinions, ideas and levels of authority to encompass.

So of course there’ll be opinions from all over, but I will not bother paying attention to people who have never done shows telling me how I should do it.