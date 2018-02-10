Take a lunch-break with John Edwards Quartet

The John Edwards Quartet will be performing at 1pm at the Nelson Mandela University South Campus Auditorium on February 14.

The concert is free.

Edwards is a jazz pianist, composer, lecturer and former Durbanite. He was also a student of Darius Brubeck at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The John Edwards Quartet comprises the following Eastern Cape-based musicians:

John Edwards: piano/keyboards

Curtis Kettledas: alto saxophone

Joe van der Linden: acoustic bass

Lloyd Martin: drums

Having graduated in 2004 with a masters in jazz performance and composition (cum laude), Edwards moved to the Eastern Cape to take up a lecturing post at Rhodes University in 2006. Since 2010, he has been the lecturer in jazz studies at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth.

Edwards has maintained a parallel career as a musician and has performed with nationally and internationally renowned musicians, including – among others: vocalists Natalie Rungan, Melanie Scholtz and Titi Luzipo, saxophonist McCoy Mrubata, trumpeter Feya Faku, guitarist Shawn Phillips, bassist Lex Futshane and drummer Ginger Baker.

He has been the recipient of several awards, including winning the jazz band category in the Old Mutual Jazz Encounters Competition in 2002.

The John Edwards Quartet band members are individually renowned as excellent musicians and all are involved in a variety of diverse musical projects, including jazz, popular and gospel music.

This wealth of experience is self-evident in their work as a collective; the quartet plays an original repertoire that blurs the boundaries between a variety of jazz styles that include “straight-ahead”, Afro, Brazilian and funk. Additional influences include elements of classical and popular music.

The quartet performed as a headline act at the inaugural Mandela Bay Jazz Legacy Festival in November last year and shared the stage with artists such as Andile Yenana, Marcus Wyatt, Ayanda Sikade and Lex Futshane.

The band will be performing at several high-profile venues in Durban in April and the lunch-hour concert at Nelson Mandela University is in preparation for this.

For more information, contact Nicky Bosman, (041) 504-4235.