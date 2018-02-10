Louise Parker shares a few recipes from her book The Louise Parker Method: Lean for Life and Lean for Life: The Cookbook, using healthy foods which fill.

The recent news that sirloin steak, chicken, mackerel and avocados could help dieters lose weight because they trigger a reaction in the brain which makes people feel fuller has been greeted with joy by foodies.

A study by the University of Warwickshire late last year identified the cells in the brain – called tanycytes – which detect nutrients in food and help trigger feelings of satiety.

Crucially some foods contain types of amino acids which stimulate the tanycytes more than others.

The list of “feel full for longer” foods is:

Mackerel

Pork shoulder

Beef sirloin

Chicken

Plums

Apricots

Avocados

Lentils

Almonds

Here are a few recipes from The Louise Parker Method: Lean for Life and Lean for Life: The Cookbook, all of which contain some of these “diet-friendly” ingredients.

Smoked mackerel crudites

Ingredients

75g smoked mackerel fillets, flaked

Juice of ½ lemon

50g low-fat Greek yoghurt

50g low-fat cream cheese

Handful of flat leaf parsley, chopped (optional)

Ground black pepper

Crudites of cucumber sticks, sliced

Red and yellow peppers

Celery sticks

Sugarsnap peas

Method

Blend the smoked mackerel, lemon juice, yoghurt, cream cheese and black pepper with a fork.

Stir in the parsley, if using.

Serve with the vegetable cruditeés.

Louise’s lovely lentils

Ingredients

¾ cup ready-made Beluga lentils, cold or warmed accordingto your preference

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

½ red pepper, cored, deseeded and chopped

1.2 red chilli, deseeded and chopped

1 cup broccoli florets, blanched

Handful of flat leaf parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon good balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

50g (1 ¾ oz) goats’ cheese, crumbled

Method

Mix together the lentils, tomatoes, pepper, chilli, broccoli and parsley in a bowl, Drizzle over the balsamic vinegar and olive oil and season to taste.

Top with the crumbled goats’ cheese to serve.

Chicken patties with warm pomegranate slaw ingredients

Ingredients

125g chicken mince

1 spring onion, chopped

½ clove garlic, crushed

½ tsp grated lemon zest

½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp olive oil

For the pomegranate slaw:

1 cup finely sliced Savoy cabbage

1 tsp groundnut oil

½ apple, halved, cored and sliced

Juice of ½ lime

2 tbsp pomegranate seeds

Method

Mix the mince with the spring onion, crushed garlic, lemon zest, salt and pepper, then form the mixture into two patties.

Heat olive oil in a griddle pan over a medium heat and griddle patties until golden and cooked through.

To make the slaw, stir-fry cabbage over a high heat in the groundnut oil for 6 minutes, adding a tablespoon of water every 2 minutes.

Remove from heat and add apple, lime juice and seasoning.

Serve patties on the bed of warm slaw and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.

Paul’s Passion fruit chicken

I’ve never seen my husband quite as proud as he was the night he accidentally invented this dish. Poor bloke was home alone, with nothing but chicken fillets, wrinkly passion fruit and a cos lettuce in the fridge.

I’m loathe to admit it, but it’s damn good and I love it for a light supper when I fancy something zingy, fresh and idiot-proof. Serves 4

Ingredients

For the chicken:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp jerk seasoning

4 x 150g mini chicken fillets

Whole little gem leaves, to serve

For the dressing:

1 tbsp olive oil

Pulp of 4 passion fruit

Juice of 2 limes

Sea salt and black pepper

Pinch of stevia

For the salsa:

1 handful of coriander, chopped

4 spring onions, finely chopped

2 red chillies, finely chopped

4 tomatoes, deseeded and chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°CC.

Blend olive oil and jerk seasoning and use this to marinate the chicken, coating it thoroughly, ideally for 1 hour (but I quite often rush it in 5 minutes).

Place on a baking tray and cook for 10-12 minutes until cooked through. Set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, prepare the dressing by whisking together all the ingredients. Add the stevia last and only if you fancy a little sweetness as this will depend on how ripe your fruit is. Add it slowly, as too much can ruin it and you can’t take it out.

Now mix together all the ingredients for the salsa.

You can either tear up the chicken into little shreds or place them whole into little crispy lettuce leaves, top with some salsa and a little dressing.

Get messy and enjoy.

Cider and mustard pork

Ingredients

Serves 4

For the pork:

1 tsp cornflour

1 tsp English mustard powder

Sea salt and black pepper

4 trimmed pork loin medallions or chops, each 150-175g

2 tbsp olive oil

8 shallots, finely sliced

50ml (scant ¼ cup) cider

2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 garlic clove, very finely chopped or crushed

150 ml (2/3 cup) single cream

Handful of flat leaf parsley, chopped

For the apple sauce:

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and roughly chopped

1 sweet red apple, skin on, chopped

For the sauteed peas and lettuce:

200g frozen peas

4-6 cos lettuces, finely sliced

Dash of cider

Method

Preheat oven to 190°CC.

On a flat plate, mix together cornflour, mustard powder and seasoning and coat the medallions or chops on both sides.

Heat half the oil in a large frying pan and sear each medallion for 3-4 minutes on each side, until brown.

Place in oven for 15-20 minutes.

Put the apples in a small ovenproof dish with a dash of water and a tiny pinch of salt and cook in the oven for the same time as the pork. Simply give them a stir once they’re done.

While the pork and apples are in the oven, prepare the mustard sauce. Cook the shallots very gently in remaining tablespoon of olive oil until soft and caramelised. Increase heat and add cider until it deglazes the pan. Reduce heat and add the wholegrain mustard and garlic, season with pepper and finally add the cream.

Now prepare the veggies by throwing the frozen peas and lettuce into a wok with a little glug of cider and in 3-4 minutes they will be ready. Season to taste.

Sprinkle pork with parsley and serve with the veggies, with a tablespoon or so of the mustard sauce and a dollop of apple sauce.