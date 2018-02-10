Adding to an already romantic month on its own, the Boardwalk’s Bayside Pantry has introduced a French menu for February for patrons to indulge in while celebrating the month of love.

Situated inside the casino, the eatery is serving a rich French buffet dinner menu accompanied by bottomless beverages – both alcoholic and non-alcoholic – every Wednesday of February.

Executive chef Daya Naidoo and his team offer patrons a wide range to choose from, including vegetable butternut braised with bacon and onion, gratin dauphinoise potato (a baked potato dish), pickled ox tongue with sweet mustard sauce and red velvet cookies, chocolate brownies with dark and white chocolate ganache and more for those with a sweet tooth.

“We like to ensure that our guests experience cuisine from different countries and motivate our staff to learn new cuisine as well, so whenever we decide to try out a different menu we go into research to add onto what we already know from experience,” he said.

Naidoo said they tried out different types of cuisine each month to accommodate a variety of preferences and give the kitchen staff something different to prepare.

One of Naidoo’s favourite stations is the French seafood station where he prepares his seafood mix, calamari strips, hake fillets and brown butter with lemon juice.

At the executive chef’s French grill station one can find crusted black peppercorn served with beef pork rashers or chicken breast fillets. The dish can be served separately with a popular French peppercorn and brandy sauce.

In its quest to accommodate diversity, the restaurant offers different menu themes for different months with next month’s theme being Great Britain.

The cost for the full French buffet and bottomless beverages, including Two Oceans and Nederburg wines, craft beers and cold drinks, at R275 per person.

The restaurant offers two sittings for the buffet: the first from 6pm to 8pm and the second from 8pm to 10pm.

The Bayside Pantry is open from 6pm to 10pm nightly and bookings are essential. To make a booking, call (041)507-7793.

Win

One lucky reader will win a French-themed buffet dinner for two to the value of R600 at the Boardwalk Casino’s Bayside Pantry restaurant. The prize is for food only; all beverages are for the winner’s own expense.

The prize must be claimed on either the Wednesday of February 14 (Valentine’s Day), 21 or 28, subject to availability and prior booking.

To enter SMS the word BAYSIDEFRENCH to 41893 before noon on Monday feb 12, followed by your name and surname. Entrants (and their partners) must be 18 and older in keeping with casino regulations.

The winner will be drawn electronically and notified telephonically before day’s end on Monday.

SMSes cost R1.50 each, errors and omissions are billed, and free SMSes don’t count. Other Ts and Cs may also apply.

Tiso Blackstar employees and their families may not enter.