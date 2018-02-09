Award-winning Bay storyteller and producer Asanda Magaqa will be the face of next month’s South African Cultural Observatory’s (Saco) third International Conference to be held in Port Elizabeth.

Under the theme “Beyond the Creative Economy? Trends and Issues in National and Regional Economies”, the conference will provide a platform for national and international speakers to explore global and local research in the cultural and creative industries and arts, culture and heritage sectors.

It will take place on March 7 and 8 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“The creative and cultural industries contribute 2.9% to South Africa’s GDP,” Magaqa said.

“This statistic provides an important indication that despite its growing impact, we’re yet to fully exploit the potential of our healthy and vibrant creative economy – especially in light of the severe youth unemployment that plagues the country.