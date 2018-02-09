Magaqa face of Saco conference
Award-winning Bay storyteller and producer Asanda Magaqa will be the face of next month’s South African Cultural Observatory’s (Saco) third International Conference to be held in Port Elizabeth.
Under the theme “Beyond the Creative Economy? Trends and Issues in National and Regional Economies”, the conference will provide a platform for national and international speakers to explore global and local research in the cultural and creative industries and arts, culture and heritage sectors.
It will take place on March 7 and 8 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
“The creative and cultural industries contribute 2.9% to South Africa’s GDP,” Magaqa said.
“This statistic provides an important indication that despite its growing impact, we’re yet to fully exploit the potential of our healthy and vibrant creative economy – especially in light of the severe youth unemployment that plagues the country.
“As someone who considers herself to be a player in this creative economy, I am keen to extract as much as I can from this conference in order that I may be more knowledgeable in how to become effective in playing my role,” she added.
“I am proud of the fact that this year’s conference will be based in Port Elizabeth, as the city is one that is very close to my heart.”
At the age of 21, Magaqa became the youngest anchor of a SABC flagship radio current affairs show.
After receiving several awards, including the BBC Africa Radio Award for Best Journalist in Southern Africa, the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Award, and being shortlisted for a Commonwealth Broadcasting Association Award, she was featured on the Mail and Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans list.
Today, Magaqa has her own film, media and communications consultancy – MagaqNACarta – and is working on an upcoming project, Citizen TV Africa.
The standard rate for the conference is R750 and R500 for students. For more information, visit www.southafricanculturalobservatory.co.za