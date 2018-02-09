Your Skinnerbek/Umgosi dishes the gossip on the social scene.

My dear darlings, I greet you all in the name of nothing but love in this beautiful month because bringing you the juiciest gossip is what I love to do.

I went all the way to Jo’burg last week to rub shoulders with the who’s who of the South African entertainment industry at SABC3’s media briefing, where new shows, seasons and changing time slots were announced.

Of course I mingled with the likes of the gorgeous Ayanda Thabethe, Khanya Mkhangisa, the bubbly Nina Hastie and the talented Shekhinah – to drop just a few names.

Speaking of dropping, can we discuss Pabi Moloi’s dramatic weight loss? The girl has dropped a lot more than a few kilos, so much so that I almost did not recognise her. If it were up to me, I would have kept the old Pabi. I’m just saying … but you go girl!

While Jozi may have been more than a blast, a girl can’t stay in hotels forever, so I had to come back home.

Last Friday, your girl reported for duty at Asanda Mqiki’s live album recording at the Savoy Theatre and boy, was it a jol. As expected, our girl served fire on that stage with fans singing along right to the end.

She had me touched when she sang Umbulelo, a new song dedicated to her parents who were both at the show along with her siblings.

Mqiki’s band kept us on our feet with Joyous Celebration’s Sylvester Funani doing the most in front of the stage – we all know how that one likes to shine!

Your Skinnerbek had full-blown fun on Wednesday night at the Boardwalk. I went to indulge in some French cuisine at the Bayside Pantry where they launched a French-themed menu for the month of love.

Nothing makes me happier yet confuses me like a buffet because while I can’t gulp everything up it is also always such a struggle choosing what to try or leave out. Nonetheless, your girl is ready to relocate to France, LOL!

From the yummy dinner, I took a stroll (maybe by myself, maybe with someone) to the cinema for the sold-out pre-screening of Fifty Shades Freed, which I thoroughly enjoyed. While I have not always been a die-hard fan of the film series (I just watched it because it always causes a hoo-ha!), I loved Freed because the characters have become more relatable.

Now because I do not want to spoil it for those of you who are yet to see it, I will not dwell much on it. I will, however, share that I was surprised at the number of, uhm, senior citizens who were there to watch the movie.

In the midst of my surprise, I also found myself thinking “you go girls!”

Skinners enjoyed a couple of hilarious moments listening in on conversations of people mocking each other for being there to watch the movie. You really need not be embarrassed about watching the movie, people. Enjoy it and take a lesson or two from it (wink, wink!).Until next time dolls, ciao!