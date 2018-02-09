Entries close at noon today!
Last-minute entries are welcome until noon today for The Herald Bride and Groom competition, with fabulous prizes in store for this year’s winners, finalists and the readers’ SMS prediction winner.
Kuzuko Lodge
The winning couple will receive two nights’ stay at Kuzuko Lodge to the value of R15 000.
The prize includes: two nights’ accommodation; two Karoo finger lunches; two dinners; two breakfasts; a morning game drive; a sundowner game drive and one hours’ couples therapy.
MSC Cruises
The winning couple will be treated to a four-night cruise visiting Pomene Bay in Mozambique from March 26 in an ocean-view cabin aboard the MSC Sinfonia, valued at R18 170.
The prize includes the cabin, all meals and facilities, among them an outdoor spray park, entertainment and shows, a casino and live music.
Francarlo designer Goldsmith
The winning couple will receive his and hers Eco-Drive Citizen watches valued at R4 999 and R7 999.
The SMS prediction competition winner will receive a R2 495 ladies’ Obaku watch.
Viva gym
The winning couple will each receive a 12-month membership valued at R3 368 and a Viva Gym hamper.
The SMS prediction competition winner will receive a six-month Viva Gym membership valued at R2 234 and a Viva Gym hamper.
Ultimate stylists
The winning couple will receive a bumper hair package including product hampers valued at R982 and hair services valued at R1 150.
Each bride finalist will receive a product hamper and treatment and blow dry to the value of R913 each.
In addition, readers can win in our SMS reader prediction competition, with one winner receiving a treatment and blow dry service to the value of R435.
The Beach Hotel.
The winning couple will enjoy dinner with their eight guests at a private venue with a special dinner menu valued at R3 640.
The Beach Hotel also will host The Herald Bride and Groom cocktail function, where the finalist couples and guests will be treated to welcome drinks and canapes.
The Herald
The Herald will sponsor the winning couple’s flights to and from Port Elizabeth and Durban and will also supply a 12-month digital subscription valued at R480.
Each finalist will receive a three-month digital subscription to the total value of R1 980.
The SMS prediction competition winner will receive a three-month digital subscription valued at R180.
The photographers of each finalist couple will receive a three month digital subscription to the value of R180 each.
To enter, e-mail ONE photograph only to: fembride@tisoblackstar.co.za by noon with “The Herald Bride and Groom 2017” in the subject field.
On Friday February 23, The Herald will publish a double page spread introducing this year’s top 12 finalists.