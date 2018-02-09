Last-minute entries are welcome until noon today for The Herald Bride and Groom competition, with fabulous prizes in store for this year’s winners, finalists and the readers’ SMS prediction winner.

Kuzuko Lodge

The winning couple will receive two nights’ stay at Kuzuko Lodge to the value of R15 000.

The prize includes: two nights’ accommodation; two Karoo finger lunches; two dinners; two breakfasts; a morning game drive; a sundowner game drive and one hours’ couples therapy.

MSC Cruises

The winning couple will be treated to a four-night cruise visiting Pomene Bay in Mozambique from March 26 in an ocean-view cabin aboard the MSC Sinfonia, valued at R18 170.

The prize includes the cabin, all meals and facilities, among them an outdoor spray park, entertainment and shows, a casino and live music.

Francarlo designer Goldsmith

The winning couple will receive his and hers Eco-Drive Citizen watches valued at R4 999 and R7 999.

The SMS prediction competition winner will receive a R2 495 ladies’ Obaku watch.

Viva gym

The winning couple will each receive a 12-month membership valued at R3 368 and a Viva Gym hamper.

The SMS prediction competition winner will receive a six-month Viva Gym membership valued at R2 234 and a Viva Gym hamper.