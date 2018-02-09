Concerts aim to inspire love of classical music
The desire to make chamber music more accessible and narrow the gap between the music genre and the Port Elizabeth audience has inspired two Bay music teachers to start a concert series.
Victoria Park High School music teacher Gareth Ross, 31, and Summerwood Primary and Pearson High School music teacher Tiaan Uys, 25, are creating a platform for local classical musicians to share with and educate Port Elizabethans about classical music through a series of concerts that will take place every two months, from Sunday February 25.
“We think that too often the general public is put off going to a classical concert as they feel they don’t know enough about the music to enjoy it and we definitely want to change that mindset. Classical music contains some of the most profound music ever written, which deserves to be heard and felt by everyone,” Ross said.
At the concerts, the pair will collaborate with local pianists, trumpeters, saxophonists and other instrumentalists to provide a wide selection of chamber music, thus serving a wide audience.
The concerts will also allow for solo performances, to add further diversity to the programme.
Uys, of Walmer, attended music lessons from the age of eight and started playing the clarinet at 13.
He has since established himself as a multi-instrumentalist and competed in the Artscape National Music Competition in 2011, and toured Austria and Germany with the Miagi Youth Orchestra in 2012.
The former principal clarinetist of the South African National Youth Orchestra has also led the National Youth Wind Orchestra on several occasions, including when the course was held in the Bay last year.
“Music hasn’t always been my passion but it was always around me and a part of me. However, the passion only really started to take hold once I started making music in groups,” Uys said.
Before joining Victoria Park High School, Ross taught music in Dubai and, earlier, English in South Korea.
Since winning his first national piano competition in 2002, he has collected multitudes of experience, scholarships and awards including the DJ Roode overseas scholarship from Unisa, which granted him the opportunity to do his masters in San Francisco. In 2011, he was awarded a special prize for outstanding artistic interpretation.
The first concert will be held at Pearson High School’s Eve Alexander Auditorium from 3pm on Sunday February 25. Tickets are R70. Performers will include violinist David Bester and Ross will open with a solo performance.
Contact Ross and Uys on their Facebook page Morpheus Music Collective.