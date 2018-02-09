The desire to make chamber music more accessible and narrow the gap between the music genre and the Port Elizabeth audience has inspired two Bay music teachers to start a concert series.

Victoria Park High School music teacher Gareth Ross, 31, and Summerwood Primary and Pearson High School music teacher Tiaan Uys, 25, are creating a platform for local classical musicians to share with and educate Port Elizabethans about classical music through a series of concerts that will take place every two months, from Sunday February 25.

“We think that too often the general public is put off going to a classical concert as they feel they don’t know enough about the music to enjoy it and we definitely want to change that mindset. Classical music contains some of the most profound music ever written, which deserves to be heard and felt by everyone,” Ross said.

At the concerts, the pair will collaborate with local pianists, trumpeters, saxophonists and other instrumentalists to provide a wide selection of chamber music, thus serving a wide audience.

The concerts will also allow for solo performances, to add further diversity to the programme.

Uys, of Walmer, attended music lessons from the age of eight and started playing the clarinet at 13.