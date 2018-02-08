Vital Health Foods has issued an immediate recall of its mini corn cakes and mini rice cakes as a precautionary measure following an investigation into two consumer complaints regarding metal fragments found within the products.

A statement released by the company today said the fragments appear to have been caused by an equipment malfunction during the manufacturing process.

The fragments may not be visible as they are baked inside the mini corn cakes and mini rice cakes.

“Between 01 July 2017 and 31 January 2018, we produced over 1.2 million units of the affected products. Only two incidents have been reported and our assessment indicates that the problem is isolated to less than 0.0002% of the stock produced,” said Vital Health Foods CEO Justin Williamson.

“However, we take customer safety very seriously and invite all consumers who purchased Vital Mini Corn Cakes or Mini Rice Cakes in any pack size or flavour with a Best Before (BB) date between 1 February 2018 (01/02/18) and 31 August 2018 (31/08/18) to either discard the product, or return it to the retailer from where it was bought for a full cash refund. No other products are affected in any way.”

For concerns or queries, call the Vital Health customer care line on 0800-223-311 or e-mail: health@vital.co.za