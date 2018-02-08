Matric farewell fashion: Collegiate Girls High School The matric farewell fun in the quad before tonight’s fashion show was as colourful as the on-ramp action in the hall at Collegiate Girls High School in Port Elizabeth. Posted by My Herald Live on Monday, February 5, 2018

Matric farewell season in Nelson Mandela Bay has kicked off with Collegiate Girls High School one of the first to hold its annual Grade 12 celebrations last weekend.

On Monday this week, more than 100 of the class of 2018 took the opportunity to wear their evening gowns a second time in a fashion show at the school in Parsons Hill.

The girls arrived an hour before the official show for informal “selfies” and snaps in the school’s main quad where it was soon clear that the on-trend colours were red, pastel blue, shades of blush and nude, plum, metallics and – ever popular – black.

Nicole Klichowicz, 17, was one of more than a dozen in red, wearing a figure-hugging sheath by Port Elizabeth designer Kelly Mae Dillon.

“I chose red because it suited my skin tone and a lot people told me that red looks good on me. I chose the style and cut because I wanted a simple design and my back to show more, with a tight fit to hug my body nicely,” Klichowicz said.

Although red was the favourite, shades of blush and pink, touched with rose-gold and metallics were also popular.

Bhongo Jack, for example, opted for pale pink with a bodice beaded with gold, while friends Yonela Qabaka and Ayola Mahlawe chose slightly different shades of the same colour: Qabaka’s in lilac and Mahlawe soft candy-pink.

The girls showed their individuality with style and cut: Qabaka wore a sleeveless keyhole halter neck and Mahlawe an extensively beaded long-sleeved dress.

Many blinged up sleek gowns with nail polish, for example, Siviwe Qolohle fired up her blue off-the-shoulder dress with scarlet nails studded with rhinestone crystals.

Kayla Atkinson stood out in her red and white gown embellished with flowers, designed by Anita Seal while Qhayia Nogoduka was one of few wearing this summer’s “it” colour of sunshine yellow.

Some girls sourced their dresses from out of town, with Maryna Schmidt-Nell finding her dramatic black number at a bridal boutique in Pretoria.