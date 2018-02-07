This summer salad of tomato, melon and burrata salad with basil dressing couldn’t be easier, writes Diana Henry for The Telegraph. Simply slice, assemble, then whizz up a punchy herb dressing to finish.

Good ripe melons and well-flavoured tomatoes are essential for this salad. Make the dressing immediately before serving to prevent it from discolouring – and don’t be tempted to use too much garlic, you want only the barest hint.

Here in South Africa, look for spanspek and honeydew melon to replace ogen and galia.

Similarly, if you cannot find burrata cheese, substitute with a fairly soft mozarella cheese. Burrata is a fresh Italian buffalo milk cheese made from mozzarella and cream, with a firmer outer layer and softer texture inside.

Tomato, melon and burrata salad with basil dressing

INGREDIENTS

300g tomatoes (a mix of sizes, shapes and colours)

½ ogen melon

½ galia melon

1½ tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

300g burrata, drained

For the dressing:

60g fresh basil

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp runny honey

½ small clove garlic, crushed

8 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

METHOD

Halve some of the tomatoes and cut others into wedges or slice them, depending on their size. Transfer to a serving bowl or platter.

Slice each melon half into wedges and remove the seeds and skin. Slice each wedge into thinner pieces about 1cm thick and arrange them with the tomatoes. Mix together the lemon juice and olive oil and pour this over.

For the dressing, remove and discard the stalks from the basil, then put the leaves into a food processor with all the other ingredients and some seasoning.

Whiz to a purée, adjust the seasoning to your taste, and scrape out into a bowl.

Add the cheese to the melon and tomatoes (you can tear it into pieces if you prefer). Season everything with salt and pepper (it’s important to do this, or the dish will taste too sweet).

Spoon the basil dressing over the top and serve immediately.

It will serve six as a starter or four as a light summer lunch. – The Telegraph