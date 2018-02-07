Pancake recipe a sure winner

Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers keeps her picky eater happy with this recipe for three-ingredient pancakes

My son’s all time favourite food is the humble pancake … I can’t tell you how it started or why the best pancake topping is apparently cream cheese, but he loves it and it is a way for me to get some protein in to him.

I always thought of pancake-making as a whole long drawn out production but my mom’s three-ingredients-in-a-jar recipe has made this “Sunday morning treat” a wherever – and whenever – occurrence.

This recipe makes three big pancakes or six little ones

You need:

Mason jar

one egg

two spoons of self-raising flour

1/3 cup milk (80ml)

oil for frying

cream cheese, cheese spread blocks or other topping of your choice

I know you are probably thinking I have the numbers wrong but, really, I don’t!

I’m both lazy and cheap so this is how I roll:

Method:

Throw the milk into the jar

Add the flour to the jar

Add the egg

I use a metal ball from my protein shake mixer (you know, the one you use for the supplements, from a store like Clicks or Dischem) in my jar to help with mixing, but it is really not a must.

It does help with the lumps though; it makes the whole mixing thing sooo much easier.

Shake shake shake … heat oil in a pan and fry up.

I really don’t know how to explain this next part as I am still to figure out how to do that toss-in-the-air pancake-flip thing.

I just put some mix in a pan and fry it up!

Their favourite way of eating pancakes is by spreading the pancake with cream cheese or cheese spread blocks, rolling it up and putting it on a stick.

I don’t know why.

But my picky eater loves, it so I am not asking questions.

This is also great if you just need a sweet treat yourself, some cinnamon sugar and you are sorted!