My friend Leila and I have labelled each other appropriately after discovering that our kids like us for very different reasons.

She, being action mom, will get ‘em tubing, swimming in rivers and hoovering up dunes over holidays, while I, creative mom, might indulge in some literary debate, or a smidgen of teen psychology-driven chat.

These nomenclatures may seem irrelevant to any who don’t physically interact with us, but they are useful self-help tools for women, in particular, who aren’t living authentically.

Labelling is anathema in this, the age of individualism. But I find that the more we do the social media shimmy, the less likely we are to stay true to who we really are; which is why settling on your strengths, rather than trying to be what you’re actually not, may require a label.

Once, I conducted a snap survey to determine whether or not I was a boring person. Since early adolescence, I’ve never seemed able to be the loudest or longest-lasting at a party, and I still can’t bake well, or cook (let alone throw a five-star dinner party with the food, as my clever friend Nici Lovemore does).

I like dancing and I love being invited out. I do go – but never for long. I am, to put it mildly, the fun police.