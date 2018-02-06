Second Mbuli book fills in blank spaces
After her first memoir‚ Eyebags & Dimples, left readers with many unanswered questions‚ Bonnie Mbuli said she was working on a second book that would fill in the blank spaces.
Mbuli said she was ready to give her fans the second book they had been wanting for for more than five years.
“I am working on the next book now,” she said.
“It is basically the truth behind Eyebags & Dimples.”
In her first book, Mbuli opened up about her life and struggles with depression.
She said that her next book should be completed by June.
“People want to know if it was resolved. If I am struggling with depression‚ how am living with it? Does it get better?” she said.
“After the book I got divorced so people are asking: ‘Didn’t you say your marriage was wonderful?’ There’s so much more to tell.”