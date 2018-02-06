‘Generations’ star at rest with beloved wife
Veteran actor David Phetoe was heartbroken over the death of his wife, Joyce, five years ago and would often break down in tears‚ pining for her until his own death recently.
Phetoe, who stole the hearts of South Africa as Paul Moroka on Generations‚ died in a Johannesburg hospital on Thursday at the age of 85.
The star’s brother, Molefe, said Phetoe would often tell his family how much he was looking forward to being reunited with his wife.
“He would often pine for her. He would cry for her and tell us how much he missed her,” he said.
“He would speak of her as if she was there and tell us that he could not wait to see her again.
“It was very difficult for him. We are sad. We are devastated by David’s death but we are comforted in the fact that he is now reunited with Joyce. They would want us to be happy and not cry.”
Molefe said the pair had made arrangements to be buried alongside each other so that they could be together in death.
Despite his age‚ Phetoe did not walk with a cane or need any assistance, so his family was surprised when he suddenly complained of shortness of breath two weeks ago.
“We took him to hospital and thought on Wednesday he would soon be discharged. We didn’t know we were saying goodbye for the last time,” he said.
Phetoe’s death sent shockwaves across the nation‚ with fans and celebrities taking to social media to pay tribute to the legend.