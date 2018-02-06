‘Generations’ star at rest with beloved wife

Veteran actor David Phetoe was heartbroken over the death of his wife, Joyce, five years ago and would often break down in tears‚ pining for her until his own death recently.

Phetoe, who stole the hearts of South Africa as Paul Moroka on Generations‚ died in a Johannesburg hospital on Thursday at the age of 85.

The star’s brother, Molefe, said Phetoe would often tell his family how much he was looking forward to being reunited with his wife.

“He would often pine for her. He would cry for her and tell us how much he missed her,” he said.

“He would speak of her as if she was there and tell us that he could not wait to see her again.