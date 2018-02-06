Exhibition is ‘Skin Deep’
A Nelson Mandela University art student has explored discrimination against people with albinism through her photography and will be showing this work at the Athenaeum from tomorrow.
MTech photography graduate student Robyn Larkin will present her exhibition Skin Deep as part of the university’s Visual Arts Department masters graduate shows, with three other students opening their joint exhibition on Friday at the NMU Art Gallery.
Larkin turned her lens on albinism as she said many PWA (persons with albinism) in Southern Africa were isolated daily, facing not only a lack of knowledge and understanding but also deep superstition.
“Often ostracised for their physical differences, PWA are subjected to harsh mistruths which often result in the discrimination and mutilation of this minority group,” Larkin said.
“The topic of stigmatism towards PWA is vast and extremely complex.”
She hopes to give the exhibition audience the chance to look into the everyday lives of the victims of this violence and stigma, “while also allowing the viewer to remove themselves from their space of comfort, stepping into the space created to allow for quiet reflection on the experiences of this minority group”.
She said the works were her personal interpretations of case study encounters, and highlighted snippets of “a much larger story”.
Skin Deep opens tomorrow at 6 for 6.30pm at the Athenaeum in Athol Fugard (formerly Belmont) Terrace, and contains two- and three-dimensional work.
The university’s Prof Rose Boswell will give the opening address and Albinism Society of SA Eastern Cape secretary Mandisa Makunga will also say a few words.
The exhibition will remain open until February 27 and the Athenaeum gallery times are 8.30 to 4pm from Monday to Friday.
Further information from Asanda Mlata, (041) 585-1041.
The other three masters graduates will present their work at the NMU Art Gallery in Bird Street later this week, with their joint exhibition opening on Friday, February 9 at 6 for 6.30pm.
It will contain sculptural ceramics by Michelle Luyt, digital prints and documentary videos by Nadia van der Walt and sculpture works by Sarah Walmsley. Further information on the group exhibition from Jonathan van der Walt, (041) 504-3293.