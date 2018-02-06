A Nelson Mandela University art student has explored discrimination against people with albinism through her photography and will be showing this work at the Athenaeum from tomorrow.

MTech photography graduate student Robyn Larkin will present her exhibition Skin Deep as part of the university’s Visual Arts Department masters graduate shows, with three other students opening their joint exhibition on Friday at the NMU Art Gallery.

Larkin turned her lens on albinism as she said many PWA (persons with albinism) in Southern Africa were isolated daily, facing not only a lack of knowledge and understanding but also deep superstition.

“Often ostracised for their physical differences, PWA are subjected to harsh mistruths which often result in the discrimination and mutilation of this minority group,” Larkin said.

“The topic of stigmatism towards PWA is vast and extremely complex.”

She hopes to give the exhibition audience the chance to look into the everyday lives of the victims of this violence and stigma, “while also allowing the viewer to remove themselves from their space of comfort, stepping into the space created to allow for quiet reflection on the experiences of this minority group”.