After months of speculation and many conspiracy theories‚ Kylie Jenner revealed on Sunday that she gave birth to a girl on February 1.

Kylie‚ who suddenly disappeared from social media in the weeks leading up to the birth‚ has had fans up in arms because of her information blackout.

Many speculated that she was pregnant but the star refused to confirm anything. Instead‚ she imposed a blanket silence.

But she has finally broken her silence and said she wanted to handle her pregnancy in privacy.

Not only did she post a note explaining what happened‚ Kylie has posted an 11-minute video of her pregnancy journey.

In it her baby daddy‚ Travis Scott‚ and her family are seen around her as she goes through pregnancy.

Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, who is also expecting, took to Instagram to congratulate her.