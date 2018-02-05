Poetic soiree for love
With Valentine’s Day coming up next week, a group of poets and musicians will be presenting “In Praise of Love” in Hogsback.
The evening of songs and poetry will be held on the day of romance, Wednesday February 14, at Back O’ The Moon in Orchard Lane in the Eastern Cape village.
Silke Heiss, Norma van Niekerk, Gwyneth Lloyd, Des Bonfiglio and Pearce van der Merwe are the artists taking part.
Poet Heiss will read her poems and the last of the late Norman Morrissey’s poems of love.
One of the Ecca Poets, an informal group of poets mainly from the Eastern Cape, Morrissey was married to Heiss and died last winter.
Lloyd and Bonfiglio will sing duets with Van Niekerk on the piano, with the songs ranging from a folk repertoire to French and Italian favourites.
Van der Merwe will add gentle flute trio harmonies to light musical standards.
Wine and snacks will be served, and tickets are R50.
The poetic soiree is at 5.30pm for 6pm. Book by SMS on the following numbers: 082-414-7743, 082-928-5770 or 074-132-3101.