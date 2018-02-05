With Valentine’s Day coming up next week, a group of poets and musicians will be presenting “In Praise of Love” in Hogsback.

The evening of songs and poetry will be held on the day of romance, Wednesday February 14, at Back O’ The Moon in Orchard Lane in the Eastern Cape village.

Silke Heiss, Norma van Niekerk, Gwyneth Lloyd, Des Bonfiglio and Pearce van der Merwe are the artists taking part.

Poet Heiss will read her poems and the last of the late Norman Morrissey’s poems of love.