Nomzamo back as host of champagne polo

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha will be the celebrity host of the 2018 Veuve Cliquot Masters Polo, which takes place at Val de Vie Estate on March 3.

Nomzamo first made headlines at the 2016 Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo, where she was named the Best Dressed and last year she was asked to host the glitzy event.

Celebrated as a gathering of polo enthusiasts in the Cape Town winelands, the tournament is attended by local and international celebrities and VIPs who enjoy the game, champagne and a fashion extravaganza on the sidelines.

In addition to her duties for the champagne brand, Mbatha also co-hosted the BET Awards’ International stage, alongside former winner of “America’s Next Top Model”, Eva Marcille, in Los Angeles last year.

“It was never going to be an event I was going to miss, but I am honoured to have been asked to host the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo again,” Mbatha said.

“Looking at how this event grows every year, 2018 will be no different. I am very excited and I cannot wait to see everyone at Val de Vie Estate”