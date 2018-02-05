A long-awaited new book by international bestselling author Barbara Kingsolver is due this year with the publication of Unsheltered in October.

The US author visited Port Elizabeth three years ago when she gave Bay book lovers an insight into the writer’s world.

Her previous 14 works of fiction and non-fiction have been translated into dozens of languages and earned a devoted readership: the author of The Poisonwood Bible won the Orange Prize for The Lacuna and her novel Flight Behaviour was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Her powerful novels often carry a social message and it sounds as if Unsheltered also treads this path.

“We’re living through a scary historical moment when the most basic agreements about who we are as citizens, and how we’ll succeed in the world, are suddenly unraveling,” Kingsolver said.

“It isn’t the first time. People are such interesting animals. Unsheltered speaks to these moments, and uses the lens of unraveling the past to ask where we might be headed.”

The new novel is set in two different eras, first in the modern-day US, in a fictional town called Vineland where Willa Knox stands braced against the vicissitudes of her shattered life and family – and the crumbling house that contains her.

It tracks back in time to 1871 Vineland where Thatcher Greenwood, the new science teacher and an advocate of the work of Charles Darwin, is keen to communicate his ideas to his students. However, those in power in Thatcher’s small town have no desire to hear his teachings.

Both Willa and Thatcher resist the prevailing logic and both are asked to pay a high price for their courage.

Faber & Faber will publish the novel, said to be “signature Kingsolver: exquisite, brave, funny, political and intimate”, and described as a testament to the power and goodness of the human spirit.