Latest:
My HeraldLive 

New book ideas for readers

Herald Reporter 0 Comment , ,

What are you planning to read this year?

Publishers Penguin Random House has given book worms a few ideas for books to dip into for 2018 with its list of “New Year’s Readsolutions”. Its 10 suggestions are:

  • A book by a local author: 65 Years of Friendship by George Bizos
  • A book that takes place in the future: Artemis by Andy Weir
  • A book that was turned into a movie: The Snowman by Jo Nesbo
  • A children’s book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney
  • A book that has been translated: How Do You Explain That?
  • A cooking book: All Sorts of Healthy Dishes by Chantal Lascaris
  • A thriller: The Nowhere Man by Greg Hurwitz
  • A book of non-fiction: Four by Scott Galloway
  • A biography: Finding my Virginity by Richard Branson

A non-reader? Or perhaps you feel you simply don’t have time to sit down and read a full book through? Penguin Random House suggests you listen to an audiobook, for example: The People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson.

You May Also Like

Musicians to wow Durban

TMG Editor 0

Your Stars

Herald Reporter 0

Grabbing a cold one in the Bay surely won’t put hole in your bank balance

admin 0

Leave a Reply