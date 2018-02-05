New book ideas for readers

What are you planning to read this year?

Publishers Penguin Random House has given book worms a few ideas for books to dip into for 2018 with its list of “New Year’s Readsolutions”. Its 10 suggestions are:

A book by a local author: 65 Years of Friendship by George Bizos

A book that takes place in the future: Artemis by Andy Weir

A book that was turned into a movie: The Snowman by Jo Nesbo

A children’s book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

A book that has been translated: How Do You Explain That?

A cooking book: All Sorts of Healthy Dishes by Chantal Lascaris

A thriller: The Nowhere Man by Greg Hurwitz

A book of non-fiction: Four by Scott Galloway

A biography: Finding my Virginity by Richard Branson

A non-reader? Or perhaps you feel you simply don’t have time to sit down and read a full book through? Penguin Random House suggests you listen to an audiobook, for example: The People vs Alex Cross by James Patterson.