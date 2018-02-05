Bok star starts Safe Teen Girlz

South African junior tennis player Lungile Lulu Ntuli, 17, is launching a Safe Teen Girlz campaign to give teen girls self-defence lessons so they can protect themselves when faced with threats to their safety.

Ntuli was a victim of a violent attack by a stranger while on a training run last year.

She said even though she had not been physically harmed, the attack left her traumatised and feeling fortunate that she had the strength to fight off the attacker.

She said the incident made her realise that if this could happen to her in a safe environment in broad daylight, she dreaded to think of what could happen in areas known to be more dangerous. This led to her starting the Safe Teen Girlz campaign.

Ntuli has partnered with a Cape Town self-defence studio, which will run the programme during the first week of March.

She will also be selling calendars on her website over the next month, with the proceeds going towards hosting a week’s training camp for girls in Cape Town.

Twenty teenage girls will form the initial group for the camp.

To support the campaign go to https://www.lungintuli.com/girl-safety.

For more information on Lungile Ntuli visit www.lungintuli.com