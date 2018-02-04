The Feather Market Organ Society invites all music lovers to its first lunch-hour organ recital of 2018 on the grand organ of the Feather Market Centre on Thursday, February 8 at 1pm.

Renowned Pretoria organist Professor Theo van Wyk, who holds a doctor’s degree in organ performance and has given organ recitals all over the world, will play.

The programme of 50 minutes will include well-known works such as Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor – probably the most popular organ work ever written, as well as other romantic pieces for which the Feather Market organ is particularly well suited.

Admission is only R35 and R30 for pensioners. Entrance free for pupils and students.

The Feather Market Organ Society is also inviting music lovers to join it this year.

“This year we will once again present an exciting and varied concert series of no fewer than 10 presentations,” said Prof Albert Troskie on behalf of the organisation.

Membership fees for 2018: R160 (pensioners single), R 235 (pensioners – husband and wife), R 225 (single member), R350 (husband and wife), R40 pupils and students.

For more information and an affiliation form, or to find out more about the concert, contact Troskie on 082-726-9595, (041) 503-7854 or e-mail: a.troskie@telkomsa.net.