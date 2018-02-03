The Nelson Mandela University’s Bird Street Gallery in Central is kicking off the new year with a masters graduate exhibition.

Three students will be displaying their research, with the exhibition set to open on Friday, February 9 at 6 for 6.30pm.

The students involved are Michelle Luyt (ceramics), Sarah Walmsley (sculpture) and Nadia van der Walt (photography).

A fourth masters student will also be showing her photographs from next week, but at the Athenaeum in Athol Fugard Terrace, with the opening on Wednesday February 7 at 6 for 6.30pm. Robyn Larkin has undertaken a photographic exploration of the discrimination against persons with albinism in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Walmsley’s work is titled Absence and Presence: in Search of Memory and the Imago. Her study explored the components of absence and presence, memory and the female nude, represented in the mediums of bronze, glass and resin.

Van der Walt’s subject is the Karoo and the work consists of digital prints and documentary videos representing the area prior to possible shale gas exploration. She has been working as a videographer with the AEON (Africa Earth Observatory Network) group which has been engaged in the Karoo Shale Gas Baseline Research Programme.

Luyt’s focus was the development of armature based ceramics using South African raw materials.

This gallery is at 20 Bird Street and hours are 9.30am to 3pm (weekdays). The exhibition will close on March 2.

Further information from: Jonathan van der Walt on (041) 504-3293 or jonathan.vanderwalt@mandela.ac.za