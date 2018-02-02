Hello my darlings, here’s hoping some of you at least still have money from payday – I sincerely hope you’re not as broke as I already am. While I may already be skint, it’s not to say that your favourite gossip gal’s life is not still as exciting as ever.

Because my wallet was still a bit heavy last Friday, I decided to drop in at the Roof Garden Bar for some afterwork drinks and a mingle.

Now, if you’re not very careful, you might end up seeking permanent residency in that venue because of the hypnotising calm vibes that prevail there.

After all the events I’ve attended there, I’m still as crazy about it as ever, so you can imagine how it feels when you go there to just unwind, while jamming to live music on a sultry Friday evening after a long week. While I did not see any familiar faces, I sure did make some new friends who hopefully know a few movers and shakers!

Last Saturday, your Skinners was at Johnny Clegg’s Final Journey Tour at the Boardwalk, where Clegg and his band lit up the stage. Judging from the long queue that snaked from the International Convention Centre, all the way to News Cafe, the “white Zulu” really does have an enormous following among different races and ages.

While Clegg had everyone dancing, I almost dropped a few tears at the thought of it being the last time seeing him do what he does best . . . but I’m not complaining because if that’s not how a legend should retire, then I don’t know.