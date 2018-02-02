My HeraldLive Gallery: your weekly leisure pictures February 2, 2018February 2, 2018 Herald Reporter 0 Comment Hugh Masekela Tribute, Ithembelihle Comprehensive School, Johnny Clegg Tour, Toy and book Market From legendary musician Johnny Clegg’s “The Final Journey World Tour” at The Boardwalk, to a tribute to the late Hugh Masekela, see a gallery of leisure pictures taken in the Bay in the past week. Jazz vocalist Vuyelwa Qwesha-Luzipo sang her heart out at the ‘Tribute to Hugh Masekela’ live show held at Corner Lounge on Saturday in New Brighton Picture: Londeka Dlamini Khaya Ngqoboka, left, Lulutho Dloto and Bantwini Matika attended the ‘Tribute to Hugh Masekela’ show held at New Brighton’s Corner Lounge on Saturday evening to honour the late legend Picture: Londeka Dlamini Bay singer Nomabotwe Mtimkhulu paid tribute to fallen legends with song at the ‘Tribute to Hugh Masekela’ show at Corner Lounge in New Brighton on Saturday Picture: Londeka Dlamini Nina Wessels, left, and Cecile Potgieter attended Johnny Clegg’s ‘The Final Journey’ tour at the Boardwalk ICC on Saturday in Summerstrand Dennis Barnardo, left, Stephen Stacey and Lesley Lynch wait to enter the Boardwalk ICC for Johnny Clegg’s ‘The Final Journey’ tour on Saturday Shoppers Saskia Pettit, 13, left, mom Sylvia Pettit and Mishca, 10, browsed the stalls at the Toy and Book Market For Kids By Kids held at the Tramways Building on Saturday Picture: Gillian McAinsh The Ahmed family were the drivers of the Toy and Book Market For Kids By Kids at the Tramways Building on Saturday, with Yasmeen Ahmed and three of her four children, Muhammad, 12, Abdurrahman, 8, and Ammaarah, 14, all taking part in making it a success Picture: Gillian McAinsh Bongiswa Gulwa; Anelisa Mtshasheni; Aphiwe Mabeqa; Othandwayo Gqamane at the Ithembelihle matric function The Granary in Stanley Street. Picture: Brian Witbooi Anesipho Paliso; Esihle Ngabase; Siphasetu Nonkonyana at the Ithembelihle matric function The Granary in Stanley Street. Picture: Brian Witbooi Nomvugiso Manquzi; Sinothando Jakavula; Sinovuyo Dingela at the Ithembelihle matric function The Granary in Stanley Street. Picture: Brian Witbooi, Joshua Gadd-Claxton, 9, showed Keemo from CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA the dragon he bought at the Toy and Book Market For Kids By Kids at the Tramways Building on Saturday Picture: Gillian McAinsh The Boardwalk’s Siya Mfundisi delivered Johnny Clegg concert tickets to Dawn Muir, 90, for the show at The Boardwalk last weekend. Muir won the tickets in The Herald’s reader competition Related