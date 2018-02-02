Fabbri brings comedy masterclass to the Bay

Audiences will get into a mirthful mood at the Radisson Blu Hotel when Bay-based comedian Gino Fabbri brings the first leg of his Greatest Comedy EVER to Tour a Town to the Summerstrand venue tonight and tomorrow.

The dinner theatre setting will see Fabbri’s comedic fare interspersed with a lamb shank main course and ice-cream and chocolate sauce dessert afterwards.

This will be accompanied by a waiter bar service, with tickets costing R230 which includes entrance to the show and the meal.

A bouquet of rapid-fire laugh lines will be delivered by newly introduced larger-than-life characters, served up with typical gusto by the likeable and hard-working Fabbri.

New characters who will be making their show debut are somewhat “inebriated” British airline pilot Winifred Rump, cantankerous middle-aged Portuguese lady Lavender De Santos, failed showbiz personality Clyde Smithers and self-deprecating safari suit-wearing conservative church-goer Poefter Van Zyl.

Rancid Punjabi returns to present a dubious course in understanding passive aggression in social media, and a host of other zany favourites make appearances as they share laugh lines on the accompanying audiovisual inserts.