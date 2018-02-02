Fabbri brings comedy masterclass to the Bay
Audiences will get into a mirthful mood at the Radisson Blu Hotel when Bay-based comedian Gino Fabbri brings the first leg of his Greatest Comedy EVER to Tour a Town to the Summerstrand venue tonight and tomorrow.
The dinner theatre setting will see Fabbri’s comedic fare interspersed with a lamb shank main course and ice-cream and chocolate sauce dessert afterwards.
This will be accompanied by a waiter bar service, with tickets costing R230 which includes entrance to the show and the meal.
A bouquet of rapid-fire laugh lines will be delivered by newly introduced larger-than-life characters, served up with typical gusto by the likeable and hard-working Fabbri.
New characters who will be making their show debut are somewhat “inebriated” British airline pilot Winifred Rump, cantankerous middle-aged Portuguese lady Lavender De Santos, failed showbiz personality Clyde Smithers and self-deprecating safari suit-wearing conservative church-goer Poefter Van Zyl.
Rancid Punjabi returns to present a dubious course in understanding passive aggression in social media, and a host of other zany favourites make appearances as they share laugh lines on the accompanying audiovisual inserts.
Fabbri shows his musical talents, as he picks up a guitar for the first time in comedy fashion to perform a hilarious musical stand-up routine.
Here he takes merciless revenge on the pompous guitarists who always seem to claim the girls – and glory – in front of the band – generally at the expense of the more talented drummer, as Fabbri gives an offbeat masterclass on just how simple it is to play the lead guitar.
The show ends off with a series of musical trips through time, this time adding an “Evolution of Guitar” intro to his popular hit drums encore.
“80% of the work I do nowadays is in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, so I am always in an airport or hotel somewhere outside of the Eastern Cape,” Fabbri said.
The show will move to the Music Kitchen in Newton Park in the middle of the month.
Tickets to the Radisson shows are available through Computicket or by calling Wendy on 082-661-6921.
Doors open at 7pm and shows start at 8pm