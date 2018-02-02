Early PE rejection spurs singer on to great success overseas

Even though former St George’s College pupil Ngqibeko Peter Ncanywa never knew he would one day be topping radio charts in the United Kingdom, he did know he wanted to become a musician when he started guitar lessons at the age of six.

Known by his stage name “Peter Ngqibs”, the US-based singer and songwriter mixed business with pleasure when he visited Port Elizabeth recently while also personally promoting his pop alternative album, Let Me Go, on local media stations.

From waiting tables at restaurants and receiving his share of rejection, Ngqibs’s unyielding yearning for a career in music was enough motivation for him achieve his dream.

“From a very young age I’ve always known I wanted to sing … my parents even sent me to Drakensberg Boys Choir School because they saw my passion for music.”

From Drakensberg, Ngqibs joined St George’s College where he played piano for the school’s assembly until he completed his matric.

It was after matriculating from St George’s that Ngqibs came face-to-face with rejection for the first time.

“During my high school days I started putting together a demo of my music in a studio [in PE] and when I tried to get one of my songs played on a local radio station, one of the DJs there completely shut me down and said it wasn’t good enough.

“She even went on to play me her own demo to show me what ‘a real demo should sound like’,” he said.