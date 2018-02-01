Mandela Bay Fashion Week (NMBFW) is looking for 10 emerging design talents to add diversity to the I Do Bridal Expo to be held at the Boardwalk on March 24 and 25.

It urges urging young and emerging fashion designers to be quick on the draw in their efforts to impress Nelson Mandela Bay brides-to-be, as the deadline to enter is this weekend.

The Mandela Bay Development Agency and NMBFW has partnered with Harwood Events for the I Do Bridal Expo.

NMBFW founder Llewellyn Williams said designers should visit the NMBFW website and attach two images of their bridal-inspired designs.

“We’d like to see more diversity in the wedding industry, wouldn’t you?“he asked in an appeal for designers to depict the culturally diverse modern bride “whether it be your western-inspired wedding; traditional Xhosa bride and groom or vibrant Indian ceremony”.

Event organiser Linda Harwood said she welcomed the diversity theme and was excited to offer the wedding market “something new and fresh”.

“We have our established designers, but we are also welcoming brand new designers as well,” Harwood said.

“It’s hard to break through and enter this market, it can be daunting for newcomers so this is another platform for young designers to show what they have.”