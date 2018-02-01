Call for new designers for wedding expo
Mandela Bay Fashion Week (NMBFW) is looking for 10 emerging design talents to add diversity to the I Do Bridal Expo to be held at the Boardwalk on March 24 and 25.
It urges urging young and emerging fashion designers to be quick on the draw in their efforts to impress Nelson Mandela Bay brides-to-be, as the deadline to enter is this weekend.
The Mandela Bay Development Agency and NMBFW has partnered with Harwood Events for the I Do Bridal Expo.
NMBFW founder Llewellyn Williams said designers should visit the NMBFW website and attach two images of their bridal-inspired designs.
“We’d like to see more diversity in the wedding industry, wouldn’t you?“he asked in an appeal for designers to depict the culturally diverse modern bride “whether it be your western-inspired wedding; traditional Xhosa bride and groom or vibrant Indian ceremony”.
Event organiser Linda Harwood said she welcomed the diversity theme and was excited to offer the wedding market “something new and fresh”.
“We have our established designers, but we are also welcoming brand new designers as well,” Harwood said.
“It’s hard to break through and enter this market, it can be daunting for newcomers so this is another platform for young designers to show what they have.”
She said she had given NMBFW “carte blanche” to run a 30-minute fashion show at the I Do expo.
This would include access to backstage hair styling and makeup, as well as professional lighting and sound facilities.
In addition, the MBDA had provided funding for a dedicated “emerging designers” area at the fair, where visitors would be able to view the garments before and after the shows.
Each of the 10 designers will also receive a fabric stipend towards the cost of material.
“It doesn’t need to be a wedding dress. It can be footwear, jewellery, menswear, bridal lingerie, accessories – it will be packaged as they see fit,” Harwood said.
Prospective models for the show are invited to a casting today from 5.30pm at the Tramways Building in Baakens Valley.
Williams said prospective models should be no shorter than 1.69m and preferably a size 32 or 34.
“Both male and female models should be demographically balanced in terms of race and ethnicity,” Williams said.
- For further information contact Williams on 081-449-1617 or e-mail: apply@nmbfw.co.za or visit the NMBFW website.