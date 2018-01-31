Honouring their vows six decades after marriage, retired couple Glen and Honor McLeod are still head-over-heels in love with each other.

The Walmer couple married at St Stephen’s Presbyterian Church in Johannesburg on January 25 1958, and last week Thursday they celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with an intimate celebration at home with family and friends.

Still in good health, Honor said they owed their successful marriage to love.

“We are very fortunate because we understand each other and we have always loved each other. We are not afraid to communicate with each other. From the moment Glen proposed, it felt right. It was love and when it’s love, you just know and it’s only grown stronger over the years,” she said.

“We pray about things. We never forgot the foundation of any relationship is prayer.”