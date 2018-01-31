Retired couple still in love 60 years later
Honouring their vows six decades after marriage, retired couple Glen and Honor McLeod are still head-over-heels in love with each other.
The Walmer couple married at St Stephen’s Presbyterian Church in Johannesburg on January 25 1958, and last week Thursday they celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with an intimate celebration at home with family and friends.
Still in good health, Honor said they owed their successful marriage to love.
“We are very fortunate because we understand each other and we have always loved each other. We are not afraid to communicate with each other. From the moment Glen proposed, it felt right. It was love and when it’s love, you just know and it’s only grown stronger over the years,” she said.
“We pray about things. We never forgot the foundation of any relationship is prayer.”
However, Honor, 80 – then Honor Preddy – and Glen, 83, go back even further, having attended the same primary school.
“When I was 15, I used to attend the Caledonian Society’s events for Scottish dancing. This particular day there was a party and that’s when Glen asked me out,” she said.
“We courted for a few years and when I was 19, Glen started talking about wanting us to be engaged and he proposed and I accepted. A year later we got married.”
At the time, Honor was working as a personal assistant in Johannesburg and Glen for a printing company.
In 1982, the couple moved to Port Elizabeth following Glen’s transfer for a branch manager position at Forbo-Krommenie Ltd, arriving in the city in time for their 25th wedding anniversary.
The couple have three children – Mandy, Roger and Alison – and five grandchildren. Mandy and Alison live in Port Elizabeth, and Roger in Cape Town.