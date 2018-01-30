The fashion at the Sun Met in Cape Town this past weekend was daring to say the least‚ and one of the people who went all out was South Africa’s Diamond Minnie Dlamini‚ who stepped out of the norm with her make-up and dress.

It was a glamorous day at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town‚ where celebrities aimed to impress on the red carpet with their interpretation of this year’s theme.

The theme was “Style Ahead of the Field” inspired by Africa‚ and Mzansi celebs didn’t hold back. Minnie Dlamini wore a fire red dress but it was her makeup and accessories that made her stand out.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Minnie said she followed her mood and wanted to be bold.

“I always give them the mood of how I want to feel in the dress. I still wanna feel sexy‚ voluptuous and celebrate my curves but I also want to be comfortable. I definitely wanted to be in red because it is a daring and bold colour‚ and of course being the new face of (GH) Mumm‚ Master of Celebrations‚ it demanded me to be bold.”

Then, after months of keeping his man’s identity a secret‚ Somizi made his romance red carpet official when he stepped out at the Sun Met.

Somizi and his bae‚ Mohale Motaung attended the glitzy horse racing event in matching outfits. Even though they looked all sorts loved up‚ the couple snubbed the red carpet frenzy.

The Idols SA judge told journalists on the carpet that he would not be doing any media interviews‚ and also declined to be professionally photographed.

However‚ taking to Instagram Somgaga shared pictures of them together at the event and said they would no longer be hiding.

"Finally u get to see the bae. Lol. No more hiding. Anyway. The day is amazing. Great ppl. Awesome champagne‚" he said.