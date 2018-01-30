A new improv comedy night called Error Crescent launches in Port Elizabeth this week, starting on Thursday night at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park. The cast will feature well-known Bay actors Fiks Mahola, Francois Scholtz, Anke Staphorst, Big Pete and Dave Opperman.

Error Crescent is roughly based on the German improv comedy show Schiller Street, said organiser Zane Brown, whose stage name is Kai.

“It’s very different – I can’t tell you what it will be about because we don’t know much about it ourselves, as it’s an improv night!” Brown said by way of explanation.

However, he promises lots of laughs.

Brown said the stage would be set up to resemble an apartment in “Error Crescent”, with a cast of five actors taking their cue not from a script, but from suggestions given by the audience before the show.