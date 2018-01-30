Barrel of improv fun
A new improv comedy night called Error Crescent launches in Port Elizabeth this week, starting on Thursday night at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park. The cast will feature well-known Bay actors Fiks Mahola, Francois Scholtz, Anke Staphorst, Big Pete and Dave Opperman.
Error Crescent is roughly based on the German improv comedy show Schiller Street, said organiser Zane Brown, whose stage name is Kai.
“It’s very different – I can’t tell you what it will be about because we don’t know much about it ourselves, as it’s an improv night!” Brown said by way of explanation.
However, he promises lots of laughs.
Brown said the stage would be set up to resemble an apartment in “Error Crescent”, with a cast of five actors taking their cue not from a script, but from suggestions given by the audience before the show.
Each actor on stage has an ear-piece and through that Brown as “ghost producer” will give them instructions which must be acted out immediately.
Brown said the night would be divided into two halves, with a comedy slot, a break, then a second comedy slot which will call on the audience to take part.
He also hopes to expand the cast by inviting guest performers to the event, planned to be held once a month.
The Music Kitchen is at 69 Mangold Street, Newton Park.
The show starts at 8pm, and tickets are R50. Food and drinks will be on sale.
Inquiries: Kai, 083-238-4612.